The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have parted ways with Alen Stajcic as the head coach of the Philippine women’s national team.

With his contract ending at the conclusion of the Philippines’ campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2023, the 49-year-old Stajcic along with assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte have decided to explore other options.

“Stajcic’s appointment as Philippine Women’s National Team head coach brought women’s football in the Philippines to new heights and hope,” said PFF President Mariano Araneta.

“It led to the Philippines’ first World Cup appearance and first World Cup win against hosts New Zealand.”

Added Stajcic: “I would first and foremost like to express my gratitude to Sir Jeff for giving us the opportunity and entrusting us with the keys to the National Team.

“Throughout nearly 20 months we went on a journey together as a team from outsiders in South-East Asia to winning a match at a World Cup.”

