Australian coach Alen Stajcic, who guided the Philippine women’s national team to a historic qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup last month, has signed a new contract that will keep him and his staff with the team until the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Team manager Jefferson Cheng made the announcement today after Stajcic, 48, agreed to an extension in a meeting in Sydney on 1 March 2022.

Assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti will also remain with the team, Cheng said.

