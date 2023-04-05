In a bid to reinvigorate the country’s youth development program and to identify and develop the next generation of national team players, the Philippine Football Federation is set to launch the Center of Excellence (COE) program beginning with the tryouts sessions to be held on 22 and 23 April 2023 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Both programs are under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), a tailor-made FIFA consultancy service to Member Associations to support its long-term player development strategies. The program is also fully supported by PFF and is offered for free for all boys and girls players for Under-12 (born 2011-2012) and Under-14 (born 2009-2010).

The tryout sessions will have an initial player base from National Capital Region FA, Laguna-Cavite FA, Rizal FA, and Quezon-Batangas RFA. The sessions for players based in Visayas and Mindanao will be launched at a later date.

Players selected from the tryouts will go forward to the Center of Excellence program where they will receive advanced training sessions to enhance their abilities. – pff.org.ph

