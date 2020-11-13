Mariano Araneta Jr, the President of the Philippines Football Federation (PFF) stated that the recently concluded Philippines Football League 2020 is the start of the revolution of Philippines football.

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PFL 2020 were organised at the PFF National Training Centre in Cavite with United City FC taking the title in the six-team league.

UCFC – formerly known as Ceres-Negros FC – completed the season with 12 points from five matches played.

“We congratulate United City FC who are worthy league champions of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways,” said Araneta.

“This season is just the start of the Philippine football revolution. This is a momentous moment for everyone involved in the football community.

“We appreciate the collective efforts of the PFF, the clubs, and most importantly, the support of Qatar Airways our title sponsor that helped make this season possible.”

UCFC will represent the Philippines’ in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: United City FC

SECOND: Kaya-Iloilo FC

THIRD: Azkals Development Team

BEST GOALKEEPER: Anthony Pinthus (UCFC)

TOP GOALSCORER: Bienve Maranon (UCFC with 7 goals)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Stephan Schroeck (UCFC)

