Daimler Buses is supporting the fight against the Covid-19 virus by providing a COVID-19 testing bus. In the coming months, the S 416 LE business inter-city bus that was converted at the Neu-Ulm site in only four weeks, will be used by the Huber Group Holding SE as a mobile testing station at schools, residential care homes and companies.

“Mobile testing of nursing staff and employees, for example, is possible in the bus,” says Thomas Görtler, Business Development Manager at the company in Mühlhausen which is using the Setra bus on loan from Daimler Buses. The vehicle is thus part of the fully digitised testing process of the Huber Group, which provides safe and efficient implementation of Covid-19 testing thanks to its comprehensively networked infrastructure solution.

The test persons enter the 13-metre long low-entry Setra MultiClass at the rear entrance where personal data can be processed and checked at a newly installed counter. The mouth and throat swab tests are then carried out in the front section of the vehicle. The bus is also equipped with an awning to protect from rain and a stationary heater.

Using the Wi-Fi on-board, data from the test persons and their tests is entered into a database in encrypted form, guaranteeing results can be processed and accessed quickly. After about only 90 seconds the process is complete and those tested can leave the bus by the front entrance. The result of the PCR test process is available within 24 hours.

The Huber Group operates fully digitised stationary Covid-19 testing stations. Thanks to the Setra inter-city bus that has been converted into a mobile facility, testing is now more flexible.

