The Philippines Football League (PFL), together with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) officials conducted a series of one-on-one meetings with the participating clubs last Friday,1 October 2021.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes and PFL commissioner Coco Torre discussed with the clubs the requisite conditions for holding the PFL 2021 season, which will be a centralized competition to be hosted by PFL at the PFF National Training Center, under a closed-circuit bubble, with the league kickoff set for 27 October 2021, namely:

Lowering of quarantine status of Carmona, Cavite to GCQ or equivalent by 16 October, as the area was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until 15 October 2021, and; At least six (6) participating clubs compete in the league.

Holding the league kickoff by 27 October 2021 is feasible since the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will now be held from 01 December 2021 to 01 January 2022.

“PFF is committed to having the PFL 2021 season this year when conditions permit”, said Gastanes. “We understand how also important the league is for the clubs, sponsors, and football fans.”

Clubs were encouraged to ensure players are match-fit upon the targeted kick-off date of 27 October. In addition, clubs must provide the league with their proposed accommodation venues for the bubble setup, with provisions for health and safety protocols to be imposed while inside the bubble.

“The PFL season 2021 kickoff remains a primary objective,” added Torre. “The staging of the season will help preserve the livelihood of the players, staff, officials and determine the League Standings based on sporting merit.

Full live stream coverage and TV details to be announced as the League finalizes talks with a TV network. – pfl.org.ph

