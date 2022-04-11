A lone strike from Kaharn Phetsivilay gave Young Elephants FC a valuable 1-0 away win over Luangprabang United as they continued their fine run in the 2022 Lao Pepsi League 1.

With the game seemingly destined to head into a deadlock, Phetsivilay pounced on a loose ball off a freekick to score the only goal of the game five minutes with five minutes left on the clock.

The win gave Young Elephants 12 points from four matches played so far this season.

With Champasak United held to a 1-1 draw by Army FC, the only other team to pick up the full three points on the weekend was Master7 FC, who beat Ezra United 1-0.

Brazilian striker Rafinha scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute for Master7 FC to stay second in the standings.

2022 PEPSI LAO LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Luangprabang United 0-1 Young Elephants FC

Champasak United 1-1 Army FC

Master7 FC 1-0 Ezra United

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #LFF

