The FA of Singapore (FAS) have appointed Philippe Aw as the new head coach of the Singapore Under-22 team.

The 45-year-old will be taking on the reins of the U22s for the first time but has worked extensively with most of these players through his current role as the Young Lions Head Coach and when he took charge of the Singapore Under-15 team back in 2019.

He was also the Assistant Coach to Nazri Nasir for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers

campaign in 2021.

Aw’s first task will be to lead the team in the upcoming Merlion Cup.

The competition was last organised in 2019 and serves as preparation towards the SEA Games in May.

He will also lead the team for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as well as the upcoming 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled for September 2023.

Aw said: “The Under-22 team is an important component of the National Team ecosystem and serves as the main pipeline for the National ‘A’ Team. The players will need to display that they have the hunger, the desire and the ability to step up when called upon, should the opportunity arise. In order to help them achieve this, the task falls on my backroom staff and I to help the players prepare

extensively so that they will be able to display our game model and have a clear identity when they step onto the pitch.

“This will require extensive preparation so that all of them – from the first team to the substitutes – know their roles and responsibilities. I am looking forward to working with players from the other SPL clubs so that the team as a whole can be a cohesive unit that works together. Ultimately, we want to ensure that the players are ready to make the step up to the National ‘A’ Team and will be ready when called upon.

“Our opponents in the Merlion Cup will provide a good benchmark of the type of opposition that we can expect to face in the upcoming SEA Games.”

