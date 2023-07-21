The Philippines marked their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut with a creditable 2-0 defeat to Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium earlier today.

Alen Stajcic’s side put on a performance that was organised, committed and frustrated Switzerland for long spells until Ramona Bachmann’s first-half penalty gave the European side the lead.

Seraina Piubel doubled the advantage on 64 minutes to see La Nati take all three points and claim an early lead at the top of Group A.

