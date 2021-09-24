The Philippines stayed perfect for two wins from two matches to make the grade for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India next year.

Following from their fabulous comeback win over Nepal a few days ago, the Philippines made sure of their place at the top of Group F with another solid display for a 2-1 win over Hong Kong at the JAR Stadium in Uzbekistan.

“We are truly delighted by this remarkable achievement by our Philippine women’s national team,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta.

“Qualifying for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is a testament to the hard work and sacrifices made by the players and the coaching staff and the support of sponsors and stakeholders.”

Added PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes: “This is a major achievement for our women’s national team given the hardships the team had to go through due to the pandemic. We could not have achieved this if not for the dedication of the players, the coaching staff, our supporters, and of course our fans.”

Tahnai Annis had given the Philippines the lead with a 17th minute header before Hong Kong then replied with a Chung Pui Ki freekick just at the hour mark.

And just as the match seems to be heading for a draw, Chandler McDaniel struck the winner three minutes from time to give the Philippines the full points and their place in the continental championship.

The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February 2022.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #PFF / #AFC

