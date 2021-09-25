Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team, has apologised to all Futsal fans after the team exited from the Round of 16 of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup yesterday.

After making the knockout round of the competition in Lithuania, Thailand could not produce the goods when they fell to a 7-0 loss to Kazakhstan.

It was the third time in a row that Thailand could not make the cut to the next round of the competition after the last two editions in 2016 (in Colombia) and 2021 (in Thailand).

“Sorry to all Futsal fans. We are all disappointed with the results. Both the staff and the players are sorry for this. We have done our very best but the result did not turn out the way we wanted it to be. I am really sorry,” said Rakphol.

Added pivot Supawut Thuanklang: “We started the game (against Kazakhstan) badly. We conceded an early goal and that affected our game plan.

“From then on, we made a lot of mistakes and conceded the goals. We tried to utilise power play to narrow the gap but it did not work out. I am really sorry to the fans that we could not go further in the competition.”

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...