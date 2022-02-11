The Philippine’s Under-23 national team is set to compete in the upcoming AFF U23 Championship 2022 which will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from 14-26 February 2022.

The Philippines are grouped with hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and Brunei DS in Group A with matches to be played at the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium.

The tournament also serves the team’s preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this coming May 2022.

Day Kick-off Match Venue 14 February 2022 5:00 PM Timor-Leste vs. Philippines Morodok Techo National Stadium 17 February 2022 8:00 PM Philippines vs. Cambodia Morodok Techo National Stadium 20 February 2022 8:00 PM Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam Prince Stadium

Twenty-six (26) players were called up for the competition. Midfielders Oskari Kekkonen, Oliver Bias, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, and goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad are among the holdovers from the PHI Under-23 and PHI Men’s National teams that competed in the AFC U23 Championship 2022 qualifiers last October 2021 and the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 last December 2021.

The head coach is Stewart Hall. Assisting him are former national team player and coach Norman Fegidero, John Paul Merida, Ernest Nierras, and goalkeeping coach Noel Marcaida.

The team held a closed training camp from 24 January to 3 February 2022 at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite and Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna before continuing their preparations in Phnom Penh ahead of the competition.