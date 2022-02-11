The Philippine’s Under-23 national team is set to compete in the upcoming AFF U23 Championship 2022 which will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from 14-26 February 2022.
The Philippines are grouped with hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and Brunei DS in Group A with matches to be played at the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium.
The tournament also serves the team’s preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this coming May 2022.
|Day
|Kick-off
|Match
|Venue
|14 February 2022
|5:00 PM
|Timor-Leste vs. Philippines
|Morodok Techo National Stadium
|17 February 2022
|8:00 PM
|Philippines vs. Cambodia
|Morodok Techo National Stadium
|20 February 2022
|8:00 PM
|Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam
|Prince Stadium
Twenty-six (26) players were called up for the competition. Midfielders Oskari Kekkonen, Oliver Bias, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, and goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad are among the holdovers from the PHI Under-23 and PHI Men’s National teams that competed in the AFC U23 Championship 2022 qualifiers last October 2021 and the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 last December 2021.
The head coach is Stewart Hall. Assisting him are former national team player and coach Norman Fegidero, John Paul Merida, Ernest Nierras, and goalkeeping coach Noel Marcaida.
The team held a closed training camp from 24 January to 3 February 2022 at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite and Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna before continuing their preparations in Phnom Penh ahead of the competition.
|Name
|Position
|Club/School
|Quincy KAMMERAAD
|Goalkeeper
|Azkals Development Team
|Enrico MANGAOANG
|Goalkeeper
|De La Salle University
|Jessie SEMBLANTE
|Goalkeeper
|Mendiola FC / San Beda University
|Gyles Lucas ENCABO
|Defender
|Stallion Laguna FC
|Pete Andrei FORROSUELO
|Defender
|Azkals Development Team
|Jayvee KALLUKARAN
|Defender
|Stallion Laguna FC
|Elijah Jacob LIAO
|Defender
|Ateneo de Manila University
|Miguel MENDOZA
|Defender
|Unattached
|Jaime ROSQUILLO
|Defender
|Dynamic Herb Cebu FC
|David SETTERS
|Defender
|Portsmouth FC (England)
|Oliver BIAS
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Pocholo BUGAS
|Midfielder
|United City FC
|Dennis CHUNG
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Kieran HAYES
|Midfielder
|United City FC
|Oskari KEKKONEN
|Midfielder
|Kaya FC-Iloilo
|Jacob Francis MANITI
|Midfielder
|Macarthur FC (Australia)
|Matt Lancelot OCAMPO
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Antoine ORTEGA
|Midfielder
|CF Badalona (Spain)
|Jacob Agustin PEÑA
|Midfielder
|Erkskine University (USA)
|Sandro REYES
|Midfielder
|Kaya FC-Iloilo
|Nathan RILLORAZA
|Midfielder
|Unattached
|Mariano SUBA, Jr.
|Midfielder
|Mendiola FC
|Scott Phillip WOODS
|Midfielder
|Northeastern State University (USA)
|Andres ALDEGUER
|Forward
|Azkals Development Team
|Griffin McDANIEL
|Forward
|Stallion Laguna FC
|Ivan OUANO
|Forward
|Azkals Development Team