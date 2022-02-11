The Philippine’s Under-23 national team is set to compete in the upcoming AFF U23 Championship 2022 which will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from 14-26 February 2022.

The Philippines are grouped with hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and Brunei DS in Group A with matches to be played at the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium. 

The tournament also serves the team’s preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this coming May 2022.

Day Kick-off Match Venue
14 February 2022 5:00 PM Timor-Leste vs. Philippines Morodok Techo National Stadium
17 February 2022 8:00 PM Philippines vs. Cambodia Morodok Techo National Stadium
20 February 2022 8:00 PM Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam Prince Stadium

 

Twenty-six (26) players were called up for the competition. Midfielders Oskari Kekkonen, Oliver Bias, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, and goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad are among the holdovers from the PHI Under-23 and PHI Men’s National teams that competed in the AFC U23 Championship 2022 qualifiers last October 2021 and the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 last December 2021.

The head coach is Stewart Hall. Assisting him are former national team player and coach Norman Fegidero, John Paul Merida, Ernest Nierras, and goalkeeping coach Noel Marcaida.

The team held a closed training camp from 24 January to 3 February 2022 at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite and Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna before continuing their preparations in Phnom Penh ahead of the competition.

 

Name Position Club/School
Quincy KAMMERAAD Goalkeeper Azkals Development Team
Enrico MANGAOANG Goalkeeper De La Salle University
Jessie SEMBLANTE Goalkeeper Mendiola FC / San Beda University
Gyles Lucas ENCABO Defender Stallion Laguna FC
Pete Andrei FORROSUELO Defender Azkals Development Team
Jayvee KALLUKARAN Defender Stallion Laguna FC
Elijah Jacob LIAO Defender Ateneo de Manila University
Miguel MENDOZA Defender Unattached
Jaime ROSQUILLO Defender Dynamic Herb Cebu FC
David SETTERS Defender Portsmouth FC (England)
Oliver BIAS Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Pocholo BUGAS Midfielder United City FC
Dennis CHUNG Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Kieran HAYES Midfielder United City FC
Oskari KEKKONEN Midfielder Kaya FC-Iloilo
Jacob Francis MANITI Midfielder Macarthur FC (Australia)
Matt Lancelot OCAMPO Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Antoine ORTEGA Midfielder CF Badalona (Spain)
Jacob Agustin PEÑA Midfielder Erkskine University (USA)
Sandro REYES Midfielder Kaya FC-Iloilo
Nathan RILLORAZA Midfielder Unattached
Mariano SUBA, Jr. Midfielder Mendiola FC
Scott Phillip WOODS Midfielder Northeastern State University (USA)
Andres ALDEGUER Forward Azkals Development Team
Griffin McDANIEL Forward Stallion Laguna FC
Ivan OUANO Forward Azkals Development Team
