A thumping 5-0 win over Asia Euro United (AUE) moved Phnom Penh Crown to third in the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) as the top two maintained the status quo at the top of the standings.

Crown – the six-time Cambodian champions – picked up the full points at home at the Smart RSN Stadium with goals from Andres Nieto (25th minute), Lim Pesoth (28th), Yudai Ogawa (32nd), Yeu Muslim (39th) and Valeriy Gryshyn (44th).

The win gave Phnom Penh 22 points from ten matches played.

And this week, Visakha beat Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 3-1 after coming back from a goal down following Reiya Kinoshita’s 50th minute strike for the latter.

Visakha were on target off Ajayi Opeyemi Korede (59th minute), Sin Kakada (65th) and Marcus Haber (90th).

Defending champions Boeung Ket had goals from Chan Vathanaka (4th) and Sieng Chanthea (58th) to thank for their 2-0 win over Electricite Du Cambodge.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULT

Electricite Du Cambodge 0-2 Boeung Ket

Svay Rieng 3-2 Tiffy Army

Prey Veng 0-0 Police Commissary

Phnom Penh Crown 5-0 Asia Euro United

Soltilo Angkor 0-0 Angkor Tiger

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 1-3 Visakha

