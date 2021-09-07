Victory and championship lead in Italy: A first and a second place for Audi Sport Italia’s driver pairing of Lorenzo Ferrari and Riccardo Agostini in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Sprint race weekend at Imola ensured that the young Italians left the venue as the new leaders in the sprint classification. On Saturday, the reigning sprint champion, Agostini, started the race from second place and gained the lead during the pit stops. Teammate Ferrari took over the Audi R8 LMS and defended first place all the way to the finish, which ended under yellow flag conditions – the first sprint victory for the Audi R8 LMS in the series so far this season. The win elevated the duo into the lead of the standings ahead of Sunday’s race wherein they scored another podium result by finishing runner-up. Agostini and Ferrari now hold a 17-point lead with one sprint round remaining at Mugello in October. On top at Ningbo: The China Endurance Championship kicked off with a victory for the Audi R8 LMS. The Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute squad lined up fourth on the grid for the 150-minute race at Ningbo. Chen Weian was behind the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS for the start and took the lead during the first 30 minutes. Together with teammate Cheng Congfu, the duo proved to be untouchable on their way to clinching first place with a lead of 90 seconds. Third place and a debut in Spain: Rutronik Racing by TECE clinched its best finish so far in the 24H Series with third place in the 24-hour race at Barcelona. Audi Sport driver Pierre Kaffer and teammates Michael Doppelmayr, Elia Erhart and Swen Herberger started the endurance race from third position and took the final spot on the podium after one full day’s worth of racing on the grand prix circuit. The race also included the debut of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II with the Car Collection Motorsport team as a 24-hour development test under race conditions. The recently-revealed second evolution of the current GT3 sports car from Audi Sport customer racing has not been homologated yet and thus ran as the only entrant in the P4 class. The driver quartet, including Audi Sport drivers Nathanaël Berthon and Patric Niederhauser sharing with Christer Jöns and Martin Lechman, finished fifth overall. Trophies in the Czech Republic: At the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic, Audi privateers scored a total of four podium places in the GT3 class of the Eset Cup season finale. Stanisław Jedliński from Olimp Racing finished third in an Audi R8 LMS in the one-hour endurance race. In the subsequent sprint races, Jedliński finished second and third respectively, while Petr Kačírek in an Audi R8 LMS ultra finished runner-up in the second heat.