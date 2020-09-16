Western Sydney Wanderers FC are proud to announce the re-signing of forward Susan Phonsongkham for the Westfield W-League 2020/21 season.

After an injury set-back saw Phonsongkham side-lined at the start of last season, the 19-year-old made her competitive return midway through the Westfield W-League competition.

The Young Matilda is set to play in her fourth season with the Red & Black and will be looking to build on last season’s seven appearances.

Head coach Dean Heffernan said he was proud to have Susan continue her journey at the Wanderers.

