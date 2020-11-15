Akira Nishino, the head coach of Thailand, expects more from his players following last night’s 2-2 draw in a friendly against the Thai League All-Stars that was played at the Rajamangala Stadium.

“Obviously as a coach, I wanted to win this match. The players will have to move to a higher level before we take part in the World Cup qualifiers and also the AFF Suzuki Cup next year,” said Nishino.

“It was encouraging to see the players combine effectively on so many occasions during the match considering that a number of players are new and we only spent a few days together.”

Thailand got their first goal of the game after 20 minutes when Manuel Tom Bihr finished from close range off a rebound from a Jaroensak Wonggorn corner.

But the All-Stars drew level just before the break with Barros Tardelli making good on the cross from Ricardo Santos.

Panupong Polsa then gave Thailand the lead once again in the 65th minute as the All-Stars then replied with the second equaliser through Leandro Assumpcao three minutes to the end.

Pictures courtesy #Changsuek

