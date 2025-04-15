Philippines women’s national team head coach Mark Tarcaso said that ‘playing United Arab Emirates (UAE) now is extremely important’ considering their opponents in the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Philippines scored a double win over their counterparts from the UAE—first a 4-1 win a few days ago and then a 4-0 whitewash victory in their second game, off goals from Sara Eggesvik (37th), Carleigh Frilles (54), Hali Long (62nd), and Chandler McDaniel (74th).

“We need to understand that we’re going to play in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers and we’re going to be playing against teams like this that are defensively very good,” said Torcaso.

“So, playing UAE now is extremely important for us because we’re going to come up against Cambodia, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia and they’re going to do the same thing in the qualifiers, so we wanted to be prepared for that.”

The Philippines are in Group G for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers, and all matches will be played in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Pictures Courtesy #PhilipinasWNFT Facebook

