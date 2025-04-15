A year ago, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies introduced the PEUGEOT 9X8, whose aerodynamics and bodywork had been 90% renewed by the Peugeot Sport technical team. Under tricky weather conditions, car #93 finished ninth, while car #94 was hit at the start. Since its debut in April 2024, the “Lion Pack” liveried PEUGEOT 9X8 has scored points in six of the eight races it has contested, including the most recent in Qatar.

“At the 1812 km of Qatar, we were on pace with some of our competitors and finished at the front of the second group,” said Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport. “Our job now is to break into the leading group. Strategically and operationally, the team has been managing races very well since the end of the 2024 season. If we keep going like this, we can fight for strong results.”

Fifty-one days separate the finish of the opening round in Qatar from the start of the 6 Hours of Imola, the second event in the 2025 FIA WEC calendar. The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola (4.909 km) is an “old-school” circuit—narrow, counterclockwise, where Hypercar prototypes spend half their time at full throttle and reach 300 km/h on the main straight before braking into the Variante Tamburello.

Traffic management is a major factor at Imola, with 36 cars (including 18 Hypercars) sharing the tight track. Moreover, spring weather in Emilia-Romagna can be highly unpredictable, complicating tire strategy decisions. Drivers, engineers, technicians—everyone at Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will need to stay extremely focused and alert this weekend.

“Last year, we didn’t know this new PEUGEOT 9X8 in racing conditions, nor the circuit itself which had just joined the FIA WEC calendar,” explained Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director at Peugeot Sport. “In fact, we spent the 2024 season discovering the circuits with this car and tire package. At Imola, this will be the first time we return to a track under the same conditions as the previous year, so it will be a good benchmark for measuring our progress.”

Since the 1812 km of Qatar at the end of February, the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies and its drivers haven’t spared any effort. “We ran at Losail after the first round of the season, then at Imola in March. Unfortunately, the dreadful weather disrupted that development session, which we wrapped up at the Barcelona circuit.”



The team then followed up with an endurance test at Le Castellet and a run at Spa-Francorchamps.

The latter went very well, with dry and surprisingly mild weather for the season. Both drivers quickly found their rhythm, allowing the team to make solid progress on chassis setup and tyre choices for the upcoming races.

Meanwhile, the drivers kept up their race rhythm. Malthe, Mikkel, and Paul competed in LMP2 prototypes at the 12 Hours of Sebring, while Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne took part in Formula E action on the streets of Miami before heading to Imola.

Free Practice and Qualifying for the 2025 6 Hours of Imola will take place on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19. The start of the second round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship will be on Sunday, April 20 at 1:00 p.m. (Local time).

Paul di Resta (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93):

“The break between Qatar and Imola felt a bit long, but we kept busy with several test sessions and, in my case, the 12 Hours of Sebring. The FIA WEC is now heading into Europe for three key races, starting with the 6 Hours of Imola. The track is narrow, and with so many cars on track, it makes the race very challenging and unpredictable. The weather is also something we have to factor in for tire choices.”

Loïc Duval (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94):

“Imola is a narrow, undulating circuit. It’s a pretty unique environment, nestled in the middle of houses. It’s a super technical track, with quick sequences, straights, and blind corners… I really enjoy the feel and sensations of driving here. Overtaking at Imola is never easy—you have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity.”

