Sam Bird finished P3 in the group stage and made it through to the semi-finals of the Duels but was disqualified for exceeding track limits, along with two other drivers. Sam lined up in P6 on the grid.

Mitch led the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix – a second home race for the team – for the first seven laps of the 32-lap race after both drivers held their position off the start line. On lap, Mitch took ATTACK MODE and lost three places as part of a strategic move to recoup energy.

The Kiwi overtook the Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan to move up to third place while Sam battled in fifth. On lap 13, Sam made a mistake which resulted in him tapping Fenestraz and crashing into teammate Mitch Evans, ultimately retiring both Jaguars from the race.

Customer-team Envision Racing showcased the speed and efficiency of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 with a second-place finish for Nick Cassidy – the first podium for the partnership.

Sam Bird is sixth in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers’ standings, while Mitch Evans is twelfth.

Heading into the fifth round of the World Championship, Jaguar TCS Racing remain fifth in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings.

“There are lots of positives to take from today. Mitch got Pole position here at our second home race in India and we know we have a very competitive Jaguar I-TYPE 6. The team performed incredibly well this weekend but unfortunately sometimes mistakes happen and that’s what happened today. Sam has apologised to Mitch and the team and we put it behind us. If you look what we achieved today, we have a very fast race car and our customer team Envision were fighting at the front for the full race. I’d like to thank all of the fans and support we’ve had here in India. As a team we are staying positive and now shifting our focus onto Cape Town in two weeks’ time.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“I held the lead from Pole position and the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 felt really good behind the wheel. We opted to go for an early ATTACK MODE to get the tow from the other cars. I was recovering well and up on energy from the cars ahead of me but then Sam made a mistake and it took me out of the race. It wasn’t intentional but it is very frustrating. My season so far has been challenging but I’m looking forward to Cape Town.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“I’m incredibly sorry to all of the team, Mitch and the other people’s races that I ruined today. We have a really strong car and I made a mistake which cost everybody. I know how hard everyone has worked and I hope I can make it up to everyone in Cape Town.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10

The fifth round of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on Saturday 25 February.

