The group that was to fight for the stage at the end consisted of Georg Egger, Martin Frey (Singer Racing Team), Martin Stosek (Canyon Northwave), Marc Stutzman (Canyon Northwave), Andreas Seewald (Canyon Northwave), Krzysztof Lukasik (JBG2 Cryospace) and Wout Alleman (Wilier-Pirelli).

On the final climb, the race was blown up again by Egger’s push. Only Frey and Seewald held on and it came down to a sprint of the three, which Frey won, while Egger came second and Seewald completed the all-German podium.

With this result Egger took the lead and there was a radical change in the remaining top 10 places: Seewald moved up to second place, although he was already more than 3 minutes behind his compatriot.

In the women’s race, the decision seemed to be in favour of Laura Daubermann (Trek Future Racing) after she had won the first two stages and had a lead of almost 7 minutes in the overall classification.

But Janina Wust (Buff-Megamo) never gave up. The Swiss decided the race for herself and only Daubermann could stay with her. Not only did she miss the stage podium, but she also had to watch her lead in the overall standings shrink to just over a minute. With one stage to go, the overall standings are still completely open.

STAGE 3 – MEN STAGE 3 – WOMEN 1. MARTIN FREY (GER) 03:56:36 1. JANINA ANGELA WUST (SUI) 04:51:34 2. GEORG EGGER (GER) 03:56:36 2. MONICA CALDERON 04:55:06 3. ANDREAS SEEWALD (GER) 03:56:40 3. TERESE ANDERSSON (SWE) 04:56:25

