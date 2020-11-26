Former Bangkok United head coach Alexandre Polking has signed up as the new boss of HCM City FC in Vietnam V. League 1.

The 44-year-old Brazilian-German has been working in Thailand for the past eight years – first as an assistant with the Thai national team (2012-2013) before moving to club coaching.

He had spent time with Army United (2013), Suphanburi (2014) and Bangkok United (2014-2020) – where he led them to the runners-spot twice in the Thai top flight of the Thai League 1 in 2016 and 2018.

Polking is expected to arrive in Ho Chi Minh City next week where he will serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

