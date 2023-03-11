This test is crucial for Honda. As many as four bikes were sat in Marc Marquez’s side of the Repsol Honda Team garage in Sepang – one 2022 bike, two 2023 bikes and a new experimental 2023 bike – as HRC searched for a direction. Team Manager Alberto Puig admitted they “clearly” aren’t where they want to be, but a hugely positive note was Marquez’s fitness. The number 93 says he expects to open the season as fully fit as can be, and raring to race. Meanwhile, new Repsol Honda recruit Joan Mir was pleased with his progress over the three days, but we’ll get the full picture of where HRC lie on Sunday evening.