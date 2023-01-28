Home 2023 Prima Pramac Racing show off 2023 livery 2023International Prima Pramac Racing show off 2023 livery January 28, 2023 7 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Check out the bikes that Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco will be racing this season Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2023 Jerez Test concludes with Razgatlioglu on top ahead of Rea and Bautista 2023 Indian GP: A new flavour of racing awaits 2023 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 2023 challenger MOST POPULAR Prima Pramac Racing show off 2023 livery January 28, 2023 Jerez Test concludes with Razgatlioglu on top ahead of Rea and... January 28, 2023 Indian GP: A new flavour of racing awaits January 27, 2023 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 2023 challenger January 27, 2023 Load more - Advertisement -HOT NEWS 2023 WEC: Qatar set to join the schedule in 2024 2023 Prima Pramac Racing show off 2023 livery 2023 Malaysia deliver stunning performance, unfortunate in the shootout 2023 France 2023 family united to deliver best-ever Rugby World Cup in...