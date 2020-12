The Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2020 will restart on 6-7 February 2021.

With the classifications in Group A already decided, the restart will see the final Week 7 of Group B will be played where it will be held at GOR Sabilulungan in Soreang, Bandung on 6 and 7 February 2020.

The final week of the Women Pro Futsal League (WPFL) will also be held at the same time.

The semifinals of the PFL and the WPFL will then be held on 13-14 February 2021 at GOR UNY Jogjakarta.

Like this: Like Loading...