Diogo Luis Santo has signed up with 2020 Toyota Thai League 1 leader BG Pathum United.

The 33-year-old Brazilian arrived in Thailand this week and where he is currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But that still had not stopped BG Pathum from releasing an official video on their Facebook page with the club sending the No. 7 jersey to Diogo’s hotel room.

“I feel good about this move. And it is a very good opportunity to be a part of BG Pathum’s team. Of course, my ultimate goal is to win the Thai League,” said Diogo.

Diogo had gone through several Brazilian clubs – Olympiacos, Flamengos, Santos, Porto Giza and Palmeiras – before signing with Thailand’s Buriram United from 2015 to 2018.

With Buriram, he won three Thai League titles, one FA Cup title, two League Cup titles and two Thai League top goalscorer award.

He then moved to Malaysian Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim for two seasons – 2019 and 2020.

Picture courtesy #BG Pathum

Like this: Like Loading...