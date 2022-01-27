A provisional squad of 29 players was named for Singapore’s Under-23 team for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022 campaign.

Singapore are set to begin their Group C campaign against Thailand on 16 February 2022 before playing Vietnam three days later.

Both matches will be held at Prince Stadium in Cambodia and kick off at 8pm SGT.

The players will undergo centralised training on 1 February before a final squad of 23 players will be named before the team’s departure on 12 February.

Singapore U23 Head Coach Nazri Nasir said: “The centralised training will offer the boys a good opportunity to gel, understand the nuances of our philosophy for the upcoming tournaments, and execute the game plan on the pitch.

“My coaching staff and I will also be looking out for players who possess not just sound technical ability but are also able to adapt to the system we will utilise, display an exemplary attitude, and most importantly demonstrate the desire and hunger to don the national jersey.

“The bulk of the squad participated in last year’s Asian Football Confederation U23 Asian Cup qualifiers and I believe the experience of going up against regional opponents have made the players more mature and they now know what is required at the international level.”

The third edition of the tournament will run from 14 to 26 February 2022. It will be Singapore’s second time participating in the tournament after deciding to pull out of the 2019 edition to focus on preparations for the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship Qualifiers then.

Singapore finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2005. – www.fas.org.sg

Provisional Singapore Squad for AFF Under-23 Championship 2022

S/N Name Pos DOB Club 1 Aizil Yazid GK 24-Dec-04 Hougang United 2 Ridhwan Fikri GK 29-Apr-99 Young Lions 3 Riki Kimura GK 14-Nov-00 Balestier Khalsa 4 Umayr Sujuandy GK 18-Feb-03 Young Lions 5 Danish Irfan DF 10-Mar-99 Young Lions 6 Irfan Najeeb DF 31-Jul-99 Tampines Rovers 7 Jacob Mahler DF 10-Apr-00 Young Lions 8 Jordan Emaviwe DF 09-Apr-01 Young Lions 9 Nur Adam Abdullah DF 13-Apr-01 Lion City Sailors 10 Raoul Suhaimi DF 18-Sep-05 Young Lions 11 Ryaan Sanizal DF 31-May-02 Tampines Rovers 12 Ryhan Stewart DF 15-Feb-00 Young Lions 13 Syed Akmal DF 28-Apr-00 Young Lions 14 Abdul Rasaq MF 16-Jun-01 Young Lions 15 Arshad Shamim MF 09-Dec-99 Young Lions 16 Daniel Goh MF 13-Aug-99 Young Lions 17 Danish Qayyum MF 02-Feb-02 Young Lions 18 Farhan Zulkifli MF 10-Nov-02 Hougang United 19 Jared Gallagher MF 18-Jan-02 Young Lions 20 Joel Chew MF 09-Feb-00 Young Lions 21 Rezza Rezky MF 08-Nov-00 Young Lions 22 Saifullah Akbar MF 31-Jan-99 Lion City Sailors 23 Shah Shahiran MF 14-Nov-99 Young Lions 24 Zamani Zamri MF 31-May-01 Young Lions 25 Glenn Kweh FW 26-Mar-00 Young Lions 26 Ilhan Fandi FW 08-Nov-02 Young Lions 27 Khairin Nadim FW 08-May-04 Young Lions 28 Nicky Melvin FW 13-Jun-02 Albirex Niigata (S) 29 Zikos Chua FW 15-Apr-02 Young Lions



AFF Under-23 Championship 2022 Group C fixtures

Date Time Match Venue 16 February 2022

Wednesday 8.00pm SGT Thailand vs Singapore Prince Stadium 19 February 2022

Saturday 8.00pm SGT Singapore vs Vietnam

