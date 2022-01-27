A provisional squad of 29 players was named for Singapore’s Under-23 team for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022 campaign.
Singapore are set to begin their Group C campaign against Thailand on 16 February 2022 before playing Vietnam three days later.
Both matches will be held at Prince Stadium in Cambodia and kick off at 8pm SGT.
The players will undergo centralised training on 1 February before a final squad of 23 players will be named before the team’s departure on 12 February.
Singapore U23 Head Coach Nazri Nasir said: “The centralised training will offer the boys a good opportunity to gel, understand the nuances of our philosophy for the upcoming tournaments, and execute the game plan on the pitch.
“My coaching staff and I will also be looking out for players who possess not just sound technical ability but are also able to adapt to the system we will utilise, display an exemplary attitude, and most importantly demonstrate the desire and hunger to don the national jersey.
“The bulk of the squad participated in last year’s Asian Football Confederation U23 Asian Cup qualifiers and I believe the experience of going up against regional opponents have made the players more mature and they now know what is required at the international level.”
The third edition of the tournament will run from 14 to 26 February 2022. It will be Singapore’s second time participating in the tournament after deciding to pull out of the 2019 edition to focus on preparations for the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship Qualifiers then.
Singapore finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2005. – www.fas.org.sg
Provisional Singapore Squad for AFF Under-23 Championship 2022
|S/N
|Name
|Pos
|DOB
|Club
|1
|Aizil Yazid
|GK
|24-Dec-04
|Hougang United
|2
|Ridhwan Fikri
|GK
|29-Apr-99
|Young Lions
|3
|Riki Kimura
|GK
|14-Nov-00
|Balestier Khalsa
|4
|Umayr Sujuandy
|GK
|18-Feb-03
|Young Lions
|5
|Danish Irfan
|DF
|10-Mar-99
|Young Lions
|6
|Irfan Najeeb
|DF
|31-Jul-99
|Tampines Rovers
|7
|Jacob Mahler
|DF
|10-Apr-00
|Young Lions
|8
|Jordan Emaviwe
|DF
|09-Apr-01
|Young Lions
|9
|Nur Adam Abdullah
|DF
|13-Apr-01
|Lion City Sailors
|10
|Raoul Suhaimi
|DF
|18-Sep-05
|Young Lions
|11
|Ryaan Sanizal
|DF
|31-May-02
|Tampines Rovers
|12
|Ryhan Stewart
|DF
|15-Feb-00
|Young Lions
|13
|Syed Akmal
|DF
|28-Apr-00
|Young Lions
|14
|Abdul Rasaq
|MF
|16-Jun-01
|Young Lions
|15
|Arshad Shamim
|MF
|09-Dec-99
|Young Lions
|16
|Daniel Goh
|MF
|13-Aug-99
|Young Lions
|17
|Danish Qayyum
|MF
|02-Feb-02
|Young Lions
|18
|Farhan Zulkifli
|MF
|10-Nov-02
|Hougang United
|19
|Jared Gallagher
|MF
|18-Jan-02
|Young Lions
|20
|Joel Chew
|MF
|09-Feb-00
|Young Lions
|21
|Rezza Rezky
|MF
|08-Nov-00
|Young Lions
|22
|Saifullah Akbar
|MF
|31-Jan-99
|Lion City Sailors
|23
|Shah Shahiran
|MF
|14-Nov-99
|Young Lions
|24
|Zamani Zamri
|MF
|31-May-01
|Young Lions
|25
|Glenn Kweh
|FW
|26-Mar-00
|Young Lions
|26
|Ilhan Fandi
|FW
|08-Nov-02
|Young Lions
|27
|Khairin Nadim
|FW
|08-May-04
|Young Lions
|28
|Nicky Melvin
|FW
|13-Jun-02
|Albirex Niigata (S)
|29
|Zikos Chua
|FW
|15-Apr-02
|Young Lions
AFF Under-23 Championship 2022 Group C fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|16 February 2022
Wednesday
|8.00pm SGT
|Thailand vs Singapore
|Prince Stadium
|19 February 2022
Saturday
|8.00pm SGT
|Singapore vs Vietnam
