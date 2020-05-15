The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) are in agreement for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the PT Liga Indonesia Baru – the organiser of the Indonesia Liga 1 – to be held on 18 May 2020.

The decision was made following the virtual PSSI Exco meeting this week that was chaired by President Mochamad Iriawan.

Yunus Nusi, the Executive Secretary of the PSSI, said that all 18 clubs from Liga 1 had written in requesting for the shareholders meeting.

“The 18 clubs from Liga 1 represent 99% of the shareholders and PSSI as the 1% holder just forwarded the letter to PT LIB for the extraordinary shareholders meeting to be held this week,” said Yunus.

“The Exco is in agreement that the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of PT LIB will be held on 18 May 2020.”