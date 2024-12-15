Nguyen Quang Hai delivered when it mattered most as his lone second-half goal led Vietnam 1-0 over Indonesia in their Group B clash of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 at the Viet Tri Stadium.

With neither team able to make the most of the first half, Quang Hai slotted in the winner from inside the Indonesian box in the 77th minute to separate the two sides.

In the meantime, in an earlier game, Laos held the Philippines to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane.

An own goal from Michael Robert Otucan Baldisimo in the 34th minute gave Laos the lead before the Philippines drew level through Sandro Miguel Sison Reyes in the 77th minute.

