The quarterfinals cast in the Girls’ Singles Under-16 were completed earlier today following the end of the group matches at the Putrajaya BA Hall.

With Ong Xin Ru and Chermaine Goh from the BA of Malaysia (BAM) already confirming their slots earlier, the duo were joined by other shuttlers from the national stable.

Lee Mun took Group C of the Girls’ Singles U16 after winning both her matches against Sarawak’s Megan Tan Zhi Yi and Lee An Yun from Negeri Sembilan.

After edging out Megan Tan 21-11, 21-17 yesterday, the 15-year-old, who were partners with Xin Ru at last year’s Badminton Asia U15 and U17 Championships, then disposed of An Yun 21-11, 21-17.

Both matches lasted less than 25 minutes.

BAM’s Loo Wan Zhen made sure of her win of Group E with a short 21-16, 21-8 workout over Amber Eng Qi Jing from Penang.

In her opening tie three days earlier, Wan Zhen had put in another stellar performance when she edged Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain from Perak 21-10, 21-8 in 19 minutes.

In Group F, Genevie Lim from BAM booked her place in the quarterfinals after beating Wong Au Mel from Kuala Lumpur 21-19, 21-14 on Tuesday before picking up her second win over R. Loshini from Putrajaya 21-11, 21-16.

Another BAM representative Carrine Tee, who pairs up with Lee Mun in the Girls’ Doubles U16 of the current competition, showed plenty of grit to win Group H in style.

After beating Sabah’s Nursyafiqah Abdullah in straight set 21-9, 21-9 on Wednesday, Carrine went on to stop Weng Yan Lee from Kuala Lumpur 21-7, 21-4 yesterday.

And today, she confirmed her position as Group H winner with a 21-2, 21-7 victory over Tan Shi Ni from Negeri Sembilan.

In the meantime, Group D saw Tan Ying Xuan from Selangor emerging victorious with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Sarawak’s Janice Tchin Yao Xuan and then a 21-19, 21-18 victory over BAM’s Nurin Aina in her two matches.

Group G saw Sabah’s Saidatul Saadiah Mohammad in winning form as she edged out Ooi Yu Han from Kedah 21-14, 21-12 in her first game on Wednesday before picking up her second full points after overcoming Ayu Zi Rong from BAM 21-18, 21-12 the day after.

Saidatul then made sure of her win of Group G today with a hard fought 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 victory over Kuala Lumpur’s Sue Mei Teoh in 43 minutes.

