A hat trick from Rafael moved Penang FC to third in the 2021 Malaysian Super League (MSL) following their fabulous 5-3 away win over Perak FC.

The Brazilian was on target as early as the first minute, then eighth and 28th minute as strike mate Casagrande (21st minute) and Azim Rahim (88th) nailed the other goals for the win.

Perak striker Nana Poku was also on a hat trick (15th, 36th penalty, 58th penalty) but it was not enough to prevent the visitors from picking up the full three points.

The win saw Penang moved up to third in the standings as Perak stayed at the wrong end of the standings.

In the meantime, Terengganu got back to their winning ways with a 3-0 win on the road over Petaling Jaya City FC – off goals from Dechi Nguessan (13th minute), David (87th) and Mohammad Rahmat Makasuf (90th).

2021 MALAYSIAN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Selangor FC 2-0 UiTM

Perak 3-5 Penang

Melaka United 0-1 JDT

Sabah 1-1 Kuala Lumpur City

Petaling Jaya CFC 0-3 Terengganu

#AFF

