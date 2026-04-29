France eliminated 14-time champions Indonesia from the group stage on Tuesday in one of the most major results in recent Thomas Cup history, as the multiple champions failed to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time.

In a decisive Group D tie at Forum Horsens Arena, France defeated Indonesia 4–1 in a result that will reverberate through the badminton world for years to come. For Indonesia, runners-up just two years ago, it was an unprecedented collapse. Their previous worst Thomas Cup result was a quarter-final exit in 2012.

Nothing went right for Indonesia from the opening encounter as Jonatan Christie, one of the most experienced campaigners in the Indonesian squad, was unable to produce his best against Christo Popov. After a close first game, he faded in the second to hand France the opening point, 21–19, 21–14.

Alex Lanier then stepped onto court with renewed energy against young Alwi Farhan, winning 21–16, 21–19 to deliver France’s second blow and send shockwaves through the Indonesian camp.

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting stepped up next, determined to drag Indonesia back into the tie against Toma Junior Popov. Ginting led in the deciding third game but could not hold on as Popov pressed relentlessly. The Frenchman won 20–22, 21–15, 22–20 in a thriller that effectively sealed Indonesia’s fate.

France needed just one more win to qualify, and the mission was completed by the lower-ranked doubles pair of Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi, ranked world number 52. Despite facing world number 9, Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, Adam/Rossi were unfazed, riding the wave of momentum to overwhelm the Indonesian pair with aggressive, relentless play. France had done the unthinkable.

Toma Junior Popov, visibly emotional, paid tribute to his teammates. “We are more than proud. Leo and Eloi showed what they are capable of, I think we did the job and we showed it.”

His brother Christo was equally elated. “Today we showed what we are capable of as a team. We did not only win match by match, but we won as a team. It was a very big team match, and we are so proud and happy to win it together.”

For Indonesia, the most successful nation in Thomas Cup history with 14 titles to their name, failure to progress beyond the group stage demands serious reflection. The first-ever group stage exit in their history is a watershed moment for Indonesian badminton.

Elsewhere in Group D, Thailand had no such troubles, sweeping Algeria 5–0 to confirm their quarter-final place alongside France.

The final day of the group stage on Wednesday promises several exciting finales including the much-anticipated clash between Japan and Malaysia in Group B.

In Group A, India face defending champions China in a repeat of the 2024 final — with Shi Yuqi’s fitness still in question, India will sense an opportunity to claim the group. In Group C, hosts Denmark take on South Korea aiming to close out the group stage with a perfect record in front of their home crowd.

Results — Day 5

Group D:

France bt Indonesia 4–1

Thailand bt Algeria 5–0

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