Marc Marquez is joined on this challenge by Pol Espargaro, fresh from his best premier class season to date. The pair have grown up racing together, battling from local championships in Spain to the premier class and bring with them 446 World Championship starts, 184 podiums, 109 poles and 97 wins.
With the world still working to overcome to Covid-19 pandemic, the Repsol Honda Team have launched their 2021 challenge with a fully online presentation for the first time in Honda’s history. A new style presentation for a year set to be full of new challenges.
The 2013 Moto2™ World Champion, Pol Espargaro, achieves a life-long dream in 2021 as he wears the Repsol Honda Team colours aboard the factory Honda RC213V. With over 100 premier-class starts, the 29-year-old is among the most experienced riders in MotoGP™ and arrives in the best form of his career.
Fighting to fifth in the World Championship standings with five podiums and two pole positions, Pol brings not only experience but an undeniable fire to succeed to the team.
For Marc Marquez, the 2021 season is a new beginning as he is set to return from his season-ending injury sustained in Jerez. Focusing exclusively on his recovery from a broken right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has been working diligently to return to his best and come back strong for the 2021 season. A champion’s spirit drives Marquez to succeed at everything he does.
The iconic Repsol Honda Team livery will be another constant in 2021 as Repsol and Honda continue their more than quarter of a century-long partnership. With 180 premier class wins, 447 premier class podiums and 15 World Championships, the combination is, without doubt, the most decorated in Grand Prix Racing and is determined to return to these levels of success.
Pol Espargaro: “The lead up to this season has been one of the most exciting of my career, it’s been like waiting for my first season or my MotoGP debut. To ride for the Repsol Honda Team is very rider’s dream and something to be truly proud of. Every few weeks I have taken another step, seeing the bike at my home, now wearing the leathers. The final step is to ride the RC213V for the first time at Qatar, this excitement is motivating me to train more and be the best I can be for the 2021 World Championship. I am here in the Repsol Honda Team in order to achieve success and fight at the top, this is the goal for 2021.”
Ana Camps: “We of course look forward to achieving the results that have always been our trademark, like fighting for victories, podiums and championships. This is the reason why, after more than 25 years, we continue side by side with the best partner in MotoGP, Honda. The alliance between our two companies goes beyond a sponsorship agreement and is based on technology: collaboration between Honda’s facilities in Saitama and the Repsol Tech Lab in Madrid.
“Our Tech Lab scientists apply the most avant-garde technology to our fuels and lubricants, and we take advantage of all the knowledge that high competition provides for our Repsol products. We know that Marc is an extraordinary rider and a unique person with a great ability to overcome anything, so we have no doubt that he will soon amaze us again. Marc, of course, has all our support to achieve the goals he pursues.
“We also look forward to the arrival of a new rider, Pol Espargaro. He is a great professional and a mature rider and will now have an opportunity to prove his amazing talent.”
Tetsuhiro Kuwata: “We enter another season full of anticipation and desire. After what has been a difficult 2020, we are continuing to learn and to work to return to the top of championship. From the technical side, HRC have been working as hard as always to keep improving the RC213V. We have a new rider in the shape of Pol Espargaro this year who brings good experience and a desire for victory. We are all eagerly awaiting the first test with him. On Marc’s side, we have been closely following his recovery and will continue to do everything we can to support him to return as strong as possible.
“Finally, I would like to thank Repsol and all of our sponsors for their continued support. Without them we would be unable to go racing, they are not just sponsors but partners on this great challenge.”
