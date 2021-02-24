Tetsuhiro Kuwata: “We enter another season full of anticipation and desire. After what has been a difficult 2020, we are continuing to learn and to work to return to the top of championship. From the technical side, HRC have been working as hard as always to keep improving the RC213V. We have a new rider in the shape of Pol Espargaro this year who brings good experience and a desire for victory. We are all eagerly awaiting the first test with him. On Marc’s side, we have been closely following his recovery and will continue to do everything we can to support him to return as strong as possible.