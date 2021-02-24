#Pays homage to the record breaking seven straight league titles

Nike and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) today unveiled the latest kit for the upcoming 2021/2022 season. Taking inspiration from the colors of the Johor flag, the JDT kit continues to stay true to their identity that embraces the legacy and triumph of the club.

https://www.facebook.com/johorsoutherntigers.com.my/videos/112790270741837

The kit showcases the symbolic red, blue, and white in abstract stripe prints that reflects JDT’s unwavering belief, the stop-at-nothing ethos of the Southern Tigers and its thriving community.

JDT’s new club kits feature Nike’s proprietary Dri-Fit technology that helps increase sweat evaporation to ensure players stay dry, comfortable and most importantly fast throughout the game.

The Performance Fit technology provides a better-streamlined fit, which increases the agility and speed while on the pitch.

“Winning seven straight titles has not been an easy feat, it has been the result of this unstoppable spirit that the team embodies on and off the field.

It gives me immense pride to wear the jersey and represent not just the club but the entire JDT community that supports us every day. The jersey stands as a symbol of our collective identity, for the athlete on the pitch and for the fans off it.” says JDT forward, Safawi Rasid.

Like this: Like Loading...