The Rebl way to Create Your Custms for our Formula One car is here, and Oracle Red Bull Racing is, once again, turning its fans into fine artists.

The RB20 will become a REBL CUSTMS canvas for three races in 2024: Britain, Singapore, and USA, as part of the Team’s season long Forever Rebl campaign. Via the Team’s digital loyalty programme, The Paddock, which is powered by Oracle, everyone will be handed the chance to hack the World Champions’ regular livery and become part of the Team’s history. This is the competition for all, allowing anyone to design an F1 car, with no design experience necessary.

REBL CUSTMS is taking inspiration from the Team’s 20 years in motorsport and the many looks that the Bulls have rolled out with. Fans will be able to layer up the memories, as once inside The Paddock platform, the RB20 is fully customisable with a series of patterns, which take inspiration from the Team’s historic special liveries, such as 2015’s unique CamoBull.

Bespoke colours and exclusive stickers have been created for fans to join The Team in celebrating 20 years of Red Bull Racing. There are three unique sticker packs, linked to the last 20 years of racing around the globe, to be unlocked across the season, meaning each CUSTMS design will produce a limited edition look for Silverstone, COTA, and the streets of Singapore.

Fan liveries are becoming our thing, the Team won in all three of the Make Your Mark limited edition looks Stateside last season – in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. For 2024 the CUSTMS platform is designed to unleash true creativity for all, due to the simplicity of The Paddock’s competition design process, which means that now anyone can become an F1 livery designer and Create Your Custm.

When it comes to REBL CUSTMS the fan influence doesn’t stop at designing, from five shortlisted entries fans will also be able to vote for the winning livery for each of the three races. The successful customiser will then get the chance to see their design in person, as they and a plus one, are given an all-expenses paid trip trackside.

REBL CUSTMS will be launched on the streets of New York City on Wednesday 20 March, in collaboration with Hypebeast at their Chinatown store, where guests will get a first look at the livery competition. Merging the thrill of the track with individual artistic expression, the event will bring to life the CUSTMS campaign concept across a series of different interactive stations, from stickering up the RB20 to creating customised apparel.

Fans will be able to start work on their CUSTMS design for the first featured race, the British Grand Prix, shortly and can sign up to The Paddock now to be the first to know when entries open.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Officer, Olly Hughes said: “In our 20th year in Formula One we wanted our fans to be able to engage with the Team more than ever before, ensuring that they are at the heart of our celebrations. We learned lessons from 2023 and wanted to make REBL CUSTMS a creative, yet accessible and simple way to customise our car, to give as many fans as possible a chance to be part of the Team’s history. We are continuing to use The Paddock to bring our biggest supporters closer to the track and CUSTMS is another example of finding new and interesting ways of doing this.”

Forever Rebl was created to highlight the role of Red Bull culture in developing a Team that has continued to push the boundaries of the sport, since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian GP. Forever Rebl will see the Team develop a series of special events and activations throughout the year, each designed to bring fans closer to the Team and its 20-year history. Forever Rebl is designed to put the Team’s faithful fans right at the heart of the celebrations.

