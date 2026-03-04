More than 750,000 tickets have been snapped up in the initial sales phase of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, marking a major milestone as Australia prepares to host the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 24 teams, 52 matches and 2.5 million tickets.

The record start is already surpassing the pace set by previous editions and follows extraordinary demand across the initial opportunities, including the Superfan and Presale phases, as fans from across Australia and around the world moved quickly to secure their place at one of the most iconic sporting events.

Over half of the tickets were sold within the first six hours of the Presale opening, reflecting sustained and widespread demand across both pool and knockout matches in all seven Host Cities.

The most in-demand matches to date include Australia v New Zealand, England v Wales, Ireland v Scotland and matches in the knockout phase, reflecting fans’ enthusiasm for rugby’s biggest occasion.

Global and domestic reach

Fans from 135 countries have already secured their place at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, underlining the tournament’s remarkable global reach and the appetite for this landmark expanded edition. Australian supporters are leading the way, complemented by strong demand from major rugby nations and passionate backing for emerging teams, including Hong Kong China and Zimbabwe, who will add fresh energy and new stories to this worldwide celebration of the game.

Top purchasing countries to date include:

1. Australia

2. United Kingdom

3. New Zealand

4. Japan

5. France

6. Ireland

7. United States of America

8. South Africa

9. Chile

10. Canada

Next opportunity to secure tickets in May

Fans who were unable to secure tickets during the Presale can apply during the upcoming Application Phase, opening on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

The two-week Application Phase gives all fans around the world the opportunity to apply for tickets, with availability for every match in every price category. A ballot process will be used where demand exceeds availability, ensuring everyone has a fair chance to purchase available tickets.

Supporters can also access ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages right now through Rugby World Cup Experiences.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “Reaching more than 750,000 tickets sold with over 18 months to go until the tournament is a significant milestone and reflects the excitement building right across Australia and internationally.

“The strong demand in every Host City and across the globe demonstrates the appetite for a truly international celebration of rugby. This tournament will bring communities together and welcome fans from across the globe to experience rugby at its very best.

“With the Presale now closed, fans are encouraged to register ahead of the Application Phase in May so they don’t miss out on all the ticketing news.”

Accessibility remains central to the tournament’s vision, with ticket prices starting at AUD$40 for adults and AUD $20 for children, and one million tickets available at $100 or under.

Fans are reminded to purchase tickets only through official channels. Any tickets obtained via unauthorised or unofficial platforms will be cancelled. An official resale platform will be made available, providing a secure way for fans to resell tickets for matches they are unable to attend. Further details will be announced later this year.

Fans can register their details and receive ticketing news ahead of the Application Phase.

