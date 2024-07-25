The first day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 men’s rugby sevens competition saw scintillating sport, an electric atmosphere and a record breaking crowd at Stade de France.

Rugby sevens kicked off the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 69,000 fans at Stade de France

Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Ireland and New Zealand secure quarter-final spots with pair of wins

Antoine Dupont try helps hosts France to victory over Uruguay following draw with the USA

The action continues on Thursday with the final round of pool matches from 14:00 local time (GMT+2) before the quarter-finals begin at 20:00

Rugby sevens ignited the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with a spectacular first day of action in front of the largest single day crowd in rugby sevens history with 69,000 fans packed into Stade de France and millions more watching around the world.

SVNS league winners Argentina, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and double Olympic champions Fiji secured their places in Thursday’s quarter-finals with pair of opening day wins.

Meanwhile, France superstar Antoine Dupont scored a vital try to help the hosts beat Uruguay after they began their campaign with a tense draw against the USA earlier in the day.

READ FULL DAY ONE REPORT >>

VIEW RESULTS, FIXTURES AND POOLS >>

Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet and New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter were among a host of famous faces present at Stade de France to witness the start of the sporting action at these Olympic Games.

The men’s sevens continues on Thursday with the final round of pool matches from 14:00 local time (GMT+2) before the quarter-finals begin at 20:00. Teams then take a rest on 26 July as the Games Opening Ceremony takes place before finals day on 27 July. The highly anticipated women’s competition runs from 28-30 July.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We wanted to get the Games off to a spectacular start, but, wow, today was special. A single-day record crowd for rugby sevens, an incredible atmosphere, and of course, scintillating rugby. Sevens brought its A game, and the world was watching.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the late Bernard Lapasset, who was instrumental in bringing rugby sevens to the Olympics and the Olympics to Paris. He would have loved today, and it was great to welcome his family here. I’m sure he was looking down on a packed Stade de France and smiling.”

France’s Antoine Dupont commented on the huge crowd support: “The atmosphere was good and helped us to win. Maybe we did not do our best but hopefully it is going to help us more in the next game.

“There were too many technical and tactical errors but we have to have hope. It is good to see that our mindset was good across the team. The essentials are there.

“We need to raise our level. If not, we will not go too far. We need to be focused on the game and not distracted because we are capable of better. In the last minutes we showed our mindset is strong.”

Fiji captain and double Olympic gold medallist Jerry Tuwai said: “The first game is always hard, our bodies were not that fired up yet. But we improved on that and we also improved the technical stuff, like how to handle the kick-off.

“We were given the opportunity to play well. Team USA is a very good team. We respect them and we knew that coming to the game they would give everything.”

Australia’s Mark Nawaqanitawase on returning to rugby sevens from 15s to compete at the Olympic Games: “It’s a bit of a shock to be back here at the Olympic Games, but this is such a great country for rugby so it’s pretty cool to be able to play the opening game of the tournament. I really want to do my country proud and bring back the gold medal.”

Argentina’s Gaston Revol said: “Both games were really tough as always. The first one against Kenya was complicated because in the first half, we could not get the ball.

“We had to defend a lot and they are strong, so we felt that intensity. But in the second half we started doing our things how we needed.

“Against Samoa, I think we had a great first half, good defence and very good positions. Perhaps we made some mistakes in the second and had to defend a lot but the balance is positive for us.”

On coming to the Games ranked world number one: “It is hard to be in this position. We know we are on the top of the table but we know how to manage it. We knew the games were going to be tough and we had to work a lot.”

On the reaction from the crowd: “The support of the crowd can be huge but on the pitch, we are seven against seven – that is the important thing. I like to play at these kinds of stadiums with full stands. If they are with us, it is very motivating, but when they are against us, as we could see they are here, it is also something to enjoy. It is nice to be a focus for all these people.”

Like this: Like Loading...