Svay Rieng FC from Cambodia and Shan United from Myanmar have made the main draw of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2024 following the completion of the play-offs stage tonight.

Svay Rieng dumped Young Elephants FC from Laos 5-1 for an 8-3 aggregate over two legs while Shan United overcame Kasuka FC from Brunei 3-1 for a 4-2 aggregate.At the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng was not in any danger against Young Elephants as Pablo Augusto Servo De Carvalho fired in four goals (42nd, 53rd, 62nd and 74th) after Christian Roque Silveira Dos Santos had given them the lead in the 39th minute.Young Elephants’ goal was scored through Takumu Nishihara’s penalty in the eighth minute.

At the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Shan United found the back of the net against Kasuka with a double from Efrain Rintaro Da Silva (4th minute penalty, 44th) and Kaung Myat Thu (67th).

Kasuka’s goal was scored by Willian Dos Santos Silva’s 79th minute penalty.

