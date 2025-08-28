The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today announced that a tender process will be run for a new commercial rights holder of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

This follows an extensive period of discussions with Red Bull and KW25, the current commercial rights holders of the FIA World Rally Championship, who have taken the decision to commence the process.The FIA World Rally Championship has surged in popularity in recent years, with a 1.3bn cumulative television audience and over 4m on-site visitors in 2024.

With almost half of those in-person fans between the ages of 18-34, the Championship has huge further growth potential in the years to come. The next round of the Championship is on 28th August at the Rally del Paraguay, which is making its debut as a host country this year.

The FIA’s priority is to ensure that the WRC is best placed to maximise on this potential and deliver value to all its stakeholders, including drivers, teams, manufacturers, organisers and fans, while also preserving its strong heritage.

The FIA will work with Red Bull and KW25 to seek a new commercial rights holder which is committed to long-term investment in the Championship and to securing the best possible future for WRC. This is an exciting opportunity for a new enterprise to take the Championship to the next level and to build out engagement with a new generation of fans.J.P. Morgan, the global financial services company, will be acting as financial advisor to Red Bull and KW25, supporting them through the tender process.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President said:“The FIA World Rally Championship is at an exciting moment in its history. Millions of fans around the world are following the action, and new, younger audiences are driving its global growth. This Championship has enormous potential, and it is our responsibility as governing body to ensure it continues to grow and reaches new heights.

“This process is an important step and will shape the long-term vision for the WRC, and I am confident that, together with the right partner, we can take the championship to the next level, preserve its proud heritage, and grow its global reach for generations of fans to come.”

Malcolm Wilson OBE, FIA Deputy President for Sport, said:“The FIA World Rally Championship is the longest-running motorsport series of its kind, one of the most thrilling competitions in the world, with a unique heritage and an exciting growth trajectory ahead. The tender process for the commercial rights holder is a big opportunity for a new enterprise to take the Championship into its next chapter with renewed energy and investment. We will work with Red Bull and KW25 to find the best fit for this important role.” – www.fia.com

