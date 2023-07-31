Patrick Reed will be aiming to deliver a super-charged performance at this month’s inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship.

The appearance of the 2018 Masters champion further bolsters the line-up for the US$1.5 million event which will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

In what promises to be a memorable week at Fairmont St Andrews (24-27 August), Reed will join fellow Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann, alongside a host of players from the LIV Golf roster.

Organisers also announced today that South Africans Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, Australian Matt Jones, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, New Zealander Danny Lee and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger will be gracing the fairways of the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews.

Reed has been a permanent fixture in the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking since 2014 and is in an elite group of players who have posted top-10 finishes in all four Majors.

He’s been one of the most consistent players at this year’s Majors. Following a share of fourth at Augusta National in April, Reed was joint 18th at the PGA Championship, tied for 56th at the US Open and equal 33rd at last month’s Open Championship.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’ve had some strong fields at our International Series events thus far and the St Andrews Bay Championship is no exception. It’s wonderful to have such prominent players compete more regularly on the Asian Tour since the establishment of The International Series and this definitely validates the Asian Tour’s growth into a global Tour.

“I know this will motivate and inspire our Asian Tour members to raise their games. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to test themselves against genuine world-class players at a world-class venue.”

Winner of nine tournaments worldwide, Reed achieved his highest world ranking of sixth in June 2020.

In the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational series, he was in the top-five three times, including a runner-up spot in Bangkok, and finished fourth in the Individual Champion standings. In the 2023 standings he’s currently fourth having had four top-five finishes.

Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re delighted to see such a strong field shaping up and very much look forward to welcoming so many outstanding players to Fairmont St Andrews.

“Set among 520 acres of stunning Scottish coastline with views of St Andrews Bay, the Torrance Course at Fairmont is a worthy venue for such an historic tournament.”

Sculpted by European Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance, the 7,230-yard layout has previously hosted the DP World Tour and European Seniors Tour as well as being a venue for Open Qualifying.

Part of the Asian Tour’s 2023 ‘UK Summer Swing’, the St Andrews showpiece will be preceded by the International Series England, at Close House in Newcastle.

The Asian Tour’s elite-level International Series comprises 10 events, featuring elevated prize funds and welcoming top golfers from every continent and Tour.

Following the first four International Series events of 2023, American Andy Ogletree leads the way in the overall standings with Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent and Australian Wade Ormsby in pursuit.

The final Asian Tour entry list will be unveiled soon.

