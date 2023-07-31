Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) made it back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) where their 5-3 win over Unggul FC on Sunday ensured them the crown with two matches still to play.

After 20 games into the 2022/23 season, BTS have amassed 53 points – six points ahead of second-placed Kancil WHW from 21 matches.

Black Steel Manokwari are third with 43 points from the same number of games.

In the round of matches that were played at GOR Amongrogo in Yogyakarta, BTS started strongly with Samuel Eko Putra scoring the lead after just four minutes.

But just seven minutes later, Unggul FC came back with the equaliser through G-Vin Blandino Laik.

The first half would end in a 2-2 stalemate with Diego Henrique putting BTS ahead again in the 18th minute as Ramadhan Jamaludin then replied with the equaliser for Unggul FC a minute later

It was Unggul, who came out charging into the second half with G-Vin putting them ahead for the first time in the game in the 22nd minute.

But BTS – the ASEAN champions – were just indomitable as they fought back with the equaliser a minute later through Andriansyah for the score to stand at 3-3.

In the 25th minute, BTS regained the lead thanks to Firman Andriansyah’s finish and then another a minute later from Diego to put the score at 5-3 which will last all the way to the end.

