World Athletics has launched ‘Road to Oregon’, an online tool to help athletes, fans and media track the qualification process for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Searchable by event, country and qualification status, the tool provides a real-time view of each event over the course of the qualification period, which ends on 26 June 2022 (29 May 2022 for the marathon and 35km race walk). The World Championships will be held from 15-24 July 2022.

Athletes are able to qualify through one of four ways: by achieving an entry standard, by virtue of their placing at area championships or Platinum Label marathons (considered as having achieved the entry standard), by wild card entry or by world rankings position.

At the end of the qualification period, based on target numbers for each event, World Athletics will determine the number of athletes with an entry standard, eligible wild cards, and universality places. Any remaining places within an event’s target number will then be allocated to athletes based on their world rankings position to complete the field in that specific event.

Should the target number of athletes in any event be reached, or surpassed, through entry standards, wild cards and universality places, no other athletes would qualify by virtue of their world rankings position.

The Road to Oregon tool is only intended to give an overview of which athletes are in a qualifying position; it doesn’t, and will not, indicate which athletes have been selected by their member federation. Final entries will be published nearer to the time of the championships.

The tool also covers the qualification status for the five relay disciplines, though these are not dependent on entry standards or world rankings.

• Download: World Athletics Championships Oregon22 qualifying system

