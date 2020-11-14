Brisbane Roar have continued their signing spree, announcing experienced striker Rosie Sutton has joined the club ahead of the 2020/21 Westfield W-League campaign.

Sutton’s arrival takes Brisbane’s signing tally to eight players since the start of November, including Westfield Matildas stars Emily Gielnik and Tameka Yallop.

The 30-year-old joins the club after playing nine times for Melbourne Victory in the 2019/20 Westfield W-League campaign and says the importance of family made it an easy decision to join Brisbane’s ranks ahead of the 2020/21 season.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/signing-news-roar-bring-sutton-home-canberra-sign-new-zealand-international

