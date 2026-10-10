WorldWCR thanks Yamaha Motor Europe and JiR for their contribution to its launch and development

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) and Yamaha Motor Europe will conclude their partnership at the end of the 2026 season, following three seasons together.

Yamaha played a central role in bringing WorldWCR to the track in 2024, supplying the Yamaha R7 motorcycles that have formed the basis of the Championship throughout its first three seasons.

Its involvement helped establish a new platform within the WorldSBK paddock, giving female riders opportunities to compete at World Championship level and showcase their talent to a global audience.

Since its opening round at Misano in June 2024, WorldWCR has welcomed 55 riders representing 25 nationalities, bringing together established competitors and emerging talent from around the world.

Ana Carrasco claimed the inaugural title in 2024, followed by Maria Herrera in 2025.

WorldWCR extends its thanks to everyone at Yamaha and technical partner JiR for their commitment, technical expertise and support for the riders and teams. Their work has been an important part of establishing the Championship and delivering its first three seasons.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director: “When we launched WorldWCR, our ambition was to give more female riders the opportunity to compete at World Championship level and show what they could do. Yamaha believed in that ambition from the beginning and helped make it possible. We would like to thank everyone at Yamaha and JiR for the commitment and hard work they have brought to these first three seasons. Together, we have created opportunities for riders, celebrated new champions and given fans new names to follow. As WorldWCR prepares for its next chapter, we remain committed to building on that work and helping more female talent progress in the sport.”

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