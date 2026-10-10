The #93 emerges victorious in Indonesia, with Turn 1 drama for Bezzecchi and a dramatic Saturday afternoon for Martin seeing a new championship leader take over on top

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) takes home gold on Saturday at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, taking the lead in the Championship after a dramatic Tissot Sprint saw early leader Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) drop back, run off and then come home fourth.

That was after Turn 1 drama off the start that sidelined Marco Bezzechi (Aprilia Racing) and polesitter Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team), changing the game early on after lights out.

Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) took second on the Sprint podium after escaping the drama early on, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) taking third.

LIGHTS OUT, DRAMA ON

There was immediate drama at Turn 1 as Fernandez vs Bezzecchi started as a drag race and then became a crunch, with Marc Marquez and Di Giannantonio both heading up the inside too.

The top four all headed slightly wide and then the knock on effect saw Diggia sitting up make Marc Marquez sit up and then Bezzecchi left with nowhere to go, crashing out alongside polesitter Fernandez. Riders ok.

As all that was happening, Martin carved around the apex and took the lead, in position to stake a strong claim on the 12 points for the win.

Behind him, Marc Marquez was holding second, with emerging in third ahead of Diggia after the #49 had slotted back in in fourth, defending it from Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP).

DUEL AT THE FRONT?

As the laps ticked down, it seemed a duel at the front as the #93 loomed large behind race leader Martin, but the Aprilia got the hammer down and started to build a gap, well over a second clear.

But then drama suddenly as the #89 sat up with 4 laps to go, losing more than two seconds in the lap and watching Marquez take over in the lead.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was given a long lap for track limits, dropping him off the back of Diggia, Ogura and the podium fight.

Martin slotted back in just ahead of the Japanese rider in that battle, but then the #89 started to reel in Sprint leader Marc Marquez once more. With three to go, the Aprilia was homing in and target locked on the leading Ducati – but he was bringing company.

Suddenly, the pendulum then swung back. As the title gap hovered at a single point, Martin was wide and off the circuit as he was forced into a save at Turn 15 – dropping out of the podium fight and leaving Ogura and Di Giannantonio to chase down the #93. The #89 was back in fourth.

THE LAST PUSH TO THE LINE

The metres were ticking down at the front but Ogura gave it a good run. The #79 halved the gap on the final lap then couldn’t quite make it to striking distance, leaving Marc Marquez to cross the line for his first Sprint win at Mandalika. Ogura’s P2 moves him to within a point of Acosta in fourth in the title fight, with Di Giannantonio completing the Saturday podium.

Then comes Martin. After leading the way and convincingly pulling away, dropping back and then ultimately losing out on the rostrum late on, the gap is now four points – and it’s now in favour of Marc Marquez at the top.

Alex Marquez takes P5 in some fresh air, with Acosta completing the top six after that Long Lap penalty for track limits. Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), the 2025 GP winner here, slots into P7 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and the scorer of the final point: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

That’s it from Sprint Saturday, but there’s plenty more to come on Sunday. Marc Marquez now leads the Championship by four points ahead of Martin – and a win takes 25 the 20 for second place. It can all change again tomorrow, with more laps, Bezzechi and Fernandez back in business, and another rollercoaster ready to race.

Join us at 15:00 (UTC +8) for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia!

FULL RESULTS – the MotoGP TISSOT SPRINT from MANDALIKA

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