ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edo Mortara went top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after winning the second CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix
Mortara went two better than his third-placed finish on the previous day with a second career E-Prix victory to complete a stunning weekend for the Monaco based team as fans made their return to Formula E’s grandstands
TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein secured a second-placed finish on-track but was later penalised by the addition of five seconds to his race time for improper use of FANBOOST, which saw him demoted to fourth spot
Nick Cassidy achieved a maiden podium following a herculean effort by the Envision Virgin Racing team to rebuild his car late into the night – their rewards, second place following that Wehrlein penalty
Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland led away from Julius Baer Pole Position though contact with a wall late on in the contest compromised his race but the Brit still sealed silverware, coming home a net third
The result sees Mortara become the eighth different winner in nine races and leave Mexico with a 10-point lead at the summit of the Drivers’ World Championship with Mercedes-EQ leading the Teams’ World Championship by three points
Fastest Lap Group in
Qualifying (1 point)
Jake Dennis – 1:22.816s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points)
Oliver Rowland – 1:23.370s
Nissan e.dams
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point)
René Rast – 1:25.370s
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
ROKIT VENTURI RACING – EDOARDO MORTARA (CHE)
“What a weekend for us – 40 points in two days! This win today is fantastic. Pascal was very strong today, it was hard to keep him behind. We used more energy in the first part of the race to build a gap and in the latter I had to save more energy. I am glad to be here, the car was very competitive, the team put on a great strategy. We try to maximise our potential every time we race, and we do our very best all the time. I am happy with our season so far.”
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL)
“My first podium finish feels like a relief I feel this should’ve come earlier. I made a mistake yesterday in the race and the team had plenty of work to do last night and I am glad I could re-pay them today with the podium finish. I am pleased with the communication with the team, we were the fastest car in the race, and we had the pace to make risky moves and it paid off. Looking forward to next race in New York City.”
|
|
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
46:41.685
|
2
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+4.169s
|
3
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+6.912s
|
4
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+7.296s
|
5
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+9.986s
|
6
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+10.630s
|
7
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+10.968s
|
8
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+21.111s
|
9
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
+21.261s
|
10
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+21.896s
|
11
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+22.216s
|
12
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
+27.945s
|
13
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
+28.578s
|
14
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+35.720s
|
15
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+41.027s
|
16
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+41.029s
|
17
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+46.250s
|
18
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+1:26.473s
|
DNF
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
28 Laps
|
DNF
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
7 Laps
|
DNF
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
19 Laps
|
DNF
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
16 Laps
|
DNF
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
5 Laps
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
72
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
62
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
60
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
60
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
60
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
59
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
54
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
54
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
53
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
50
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
49
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
48
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
39
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
36
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
34
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahidnra Racing
|
32
|
Nico Müller
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
30
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
28
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
18
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
13
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
12
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
11
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
11
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
5
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
0
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
113
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
110
|
Jaguar Racing
|
109
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
99
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
99
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
83
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
82
|
Mahindra Racing
|
68
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
66
|
Nissan e.dams
|
64
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
42
|
NIO 333 FE TEAM
|
18
Like this:
Like Loading...