ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edo Mortara went top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after winning the second CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix
Mortara went two better than his third-placed finish on the previous day with a second career E-Prix victory to complete a stunning weekend for the Monaco based team as fans made their return to Formula E’s grandstands
TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein secured a second-placed finish on-track but was later penalised by the addition of five seconds to his race time for improper use of FANBOOST, which saw him demoted to fourth spot
Nick Cassidy achieved a maiden podium following a herculean effort by the Envision Virgin Racing team to rebuild his car late into the night – their rewards, second place following that Wehrlein penalty
Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland led away from Julius Baer Pole Position though contact with a wall late on in the contest compromised his race but the Brit still sealed silverware, coming home a net third
The result sees Mortara become the eighth different winner in nine races and leave Mexico with a 10-point lead at the summit of the Drivers’ World Championship with Mercedes-EQ leading the Teams’ World Championship by three points
Fastest Lap Group in
Qualifying (1 point)
Jake Dennis – 1:22.816s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport 
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points)
Oliver Rowland – 1:23.370s
Nissan e.dams
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point)
René Rast – 1:25.370s
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

 

ROKIT VENTURI RACING – EDOARDO MORTARA (CHE)

“What a weekend for us – 40 points in two days! This win today is fantastic. Pascal was very strong today, it was hard to keep him behind. We used more energy in the first part of the race to build a gap and in the latter I had to save more energy. I am glad to be here, the car was very competitive, the team put on a great strategy. We try to maximise our potential every time we race, and we do our very best all the time. I am happy with our season so far.”

ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL)

“My first podium finish feels like a relief I feel this should’ve come earlier. I made a mistake yesterday in the race and the team had plenty of work to do last night and I am glad I could re-pay them today with the podium finish. I am pleased with the communication with the team, we were the fastest car in the race, and we had the pace to make risky moves and it paid off. Looking forward to next race in New York City.”

RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
46:41.685
2
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
+4.169s
3
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
+6.912s
4
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+7.296s
5
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+9.986s
6
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
+10.630s
7
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+10.968s
8
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
+21.111s
9
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
+21.261s
10
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+21.896s
11
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
+22.216s
12
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
+27.945s
13
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
+28.578s
14
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
+35.720s
15
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+41.027s
16
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+41.029s
17
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+46.250s
18
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+1:26.473s
DNF
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
28 Laps
DNF
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
7 Laps
DNF
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
19 Laps
DNF
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
16 Laps
DNF
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
11 Laps
DNF
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
5 Laps
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
72
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
62
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
60
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
60
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
60
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
59
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
54
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
54
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
53
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
50
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
49
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
48
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
39
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
36
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
34
Alex Lynn
Mahidnra Racing
32
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
28
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
18
 Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
12
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
11
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
11
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
0
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
113
DS TECHEETAH
110
Jaguar Racing
109
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
 99
Envision Virgin Racing
 99
ROKiT Venturi Racing
 83
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
 82
Mahindra Racing
 68
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
 66
Nissan e.dams
 64
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
42
NIO 333 FE TEAM
18
