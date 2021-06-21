ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edo Mortara went top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after winning the second CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix

Mortara went two better than his third-placed finish on the previous day with a second career E-Prix victory to complete a stunning weekend for the Monaco based team as fans made their return to Formula E’s grandstands

TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein secured a second-placed finish on-track but was later penalised by the addition of five seconds to his race time for improper use of FANBOOST, which saw him demoted to fourth spot

Nick Cassidy achieved a maiden podium following a herculean effort by the Envision Virgin Racing team to rebuild his car late into the night – their rewards, second place following that Wehrlein penalty

Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland led away from Julius Baer Pole Position though contact with a wall late on in the contest compromised his race but the Brit still sealed silverware, coming home a net third

The result sees Mortara become the eighth different winner in nine races and leave Mexico with a 10-point lead at the summit of the Drivers’ World Championship with Mercedes-EQ leading the Teams’ World Championship by three points

Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point) Jake Dennis – 1:22.816s BMW i Andretti Motorsport Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points) Oliver Rowland – 1:23.370s Nissan e.dams TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point) René Rast – 1:25.370s Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler ROKIT VENTURI RACING – EDOARDO MORTARA (CHE) “What a weekend for us – 40 points in two days! This win today is fantastic. Pascal was very strong today, it was hard to keep him behind. We used more energy in the first part of the race to build a gap and in the latter I had to save more energy. I am glad to be here, the car was very competitive, the team put on a great strategy. We try to maximise our potential every time we race, and we do our very best all the time. I am happy with our season so far.” ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL) “My first podium finish feels like a relief I feel this should’ve come earlier. I made a mistake yesterday in the race and the team had plenty of work to do last night and I am glad I could re-pay them today with the podium finish. I am pleased with the communication with the team, we were the fastest car in the race, and we had the pace to make risky moves and it paid off. Looking forward to next race in New York City.” RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 46:41.685 2 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.169s 3 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +6.912s 4 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +7.296s 5 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport +9.986s 6 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +10.630s 7 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport +10.968s 8 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH +21.111s 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +21.261s 10 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +21.896s 11 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +22.216s 12 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +27.945s 13 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +28.578s 14 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +35.720s 15 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +41.027s 16 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +41.029s 17 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +46.250s 18 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +1:26.473s DNF Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 28 Laps DNF António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 7 Laps DNF Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 19 Laps DNF Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 16 Laps DNF Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 11 Laps DNF Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 5 Laps 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 72 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 62 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 60 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 60 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 60 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 59 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 54 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 54 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 53 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 50 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 49 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 48 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 39 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 36 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 34 Alex Lynn Mahidnra Racing 32 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 28 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 18 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 12 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 11 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 11 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 0 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 113 DS TECHEETAH 110 Jaguar Racing 109 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 99 Envision Virgin Racing 99 ROKiT Venturi Racing 83 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 82 Mahindra Racing 68 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 66 Nissan e.dams 64 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 42 NIO 333 FE TEAM 18

Like this: Like Loading...