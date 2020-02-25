The inaugural Royal’s Cup 2020 is gearing up to be a highly anticipated event and has now been uplifted with the support of automotive giants.

With just under a fortnight to go, interest in the Royal’s Cup 2020 has been shifting to high gears with a stable of automobile giants committing to the event.

The Royal’s Cup 2020 is one of the first outings for many players who would have graduated from the Tour’s Qualifying School and tees off at the Grand Prix Golf Club from March 12-15.

The tournament is promoted by Grand Prix International, the company behind the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) which has been a major event on Thailand’s automotive scene for over 40 years.

Apart from the US$400,000 prize purse, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, MG, and Isuzu are among the brands that have come on board where their vehicles will be offered as Hole-In-One and Albatross prizes to the 150 professionals battling for top honours at the Royal’s Cup 2020.

The first player to ace any of the par-three holes during tournament play will drive home with automobiles from the likes of Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, and MG respectively while the first player to record an albatross on hole 14 will drive home with a Fiat provided by Grand Prix International. A brand new Isuzu awaits on the 18th hole.

The respective car makers will enjoy the privilege of being part of the inaugural event at Grand Prix Golf Club which serves as a perfect accompaniment to the BIMS.

Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul and Poom Saksansin are among the local hopefuls who have committed to the Royal’s Cup 2020 and are already looking forward to teeing up at the inaugural event.

“My wife and I recently welcomed our first child, Vera and a new car would certainly be a welcome present for us. It’s great to see the tournament receiving such amazing support and I’m sure all the players are going to set their sights on the par-three holes and play more attention to these holes.

“My form over the last season and the start of this season has been good and I am looking forward to competing on home soil,” said Gunn.

Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO, Cho Minn Thant said: “The impressive line-up of vehicles that will be offered as prizes for our members as well as the commitment shown by the various car makers for the Royal’s Cup 2020 is a strong testament to the appeal of professional golf in Thailand and the Asian Tour. We’re looking forward to a memorable week in what will be the Tour’s maiden visit to Kanchanaburi next month.”