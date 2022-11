Sahako FC have been crowned champions of the Futsal HDBank National Championship 2022.

It is the first title for Sahako FC.

The Futsal HD Bank National Championship 2022 was organized by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and VOV is divided into two phases.

The tournament attracted a total of more than 80,000 spectators to the stadium, in addition, to the hundreds of thousands of fans who watched the matches through mass media such as VTC3 TV channel and channels of VOV Live.

