Saigon FC started their Championship Round of the 2020 LS V League 1 with a win when they dumped Hong Linh Ha Tinh 2-1.

Ahn Byeong-Geon pounced on a loose ball in the 18th minute to give Saigon the lead after Nguyen Quoc Long missed from the spot as they then doubled the advantage three minutes later when Geovane Magno took advantage from a long ball in from deep.

Hong Linh Ha Tinh tried hard to get back into the game after the break but they only managed to pull a goal back four minutes to the end when Bruno de Sousa converted a penalty.

The full three points allowed Saigon to stay top of the standings – two points ahead of second-placed Viettel The Cong, who this week blasted Gia Lai FC 4-1.

The score at the half was 2-1 off goals from Ho Khac Ngoc in the tenth minute and Bruno Catahede (31st) as Gia Lai’s only goal of the game came in the 36th minute through Vu Van Thanh

Viettel then went on to add two more goals after the breather off Caique (58th minute) and then Bruno’s penalty in the 61st minute.

RESULTS – CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Viettel The Cong beat Gia Lai 4-1

Saigon FC beat Hong Linh Ha Thinh 2-1

Than Quang Ninh beat Binh Duong 3-0

Hanoi beat HCM City FC 2-0

