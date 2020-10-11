Viñales improved but couldn’t find his way onto the front row and went to P4, however, there were red sector times across the board. Dovizioso was one of the riders who was going faster and despite setting his personal best lap time, the Italian didn’t improve his position – but teammate Petrucci did. The latter shot up to P3 to beat Crutchlow’s time by a slender 0.012 as a Frenchman then caught everyone’s attention.

Quartararo was determined to make it a home Grand Prix pole position and he was on course to absolutely smoke the competition. The number 20 was two tenths under Miller’s time heading into the last sector and the 21-year-old made no mistake, taking the chequered flag to claim his ninth MotoGP™ pole position by 0.222 from the Ducati of Miller.

Miller probably thought he’d stolen pole from Quartararo, but it wasn’t to be. After his FP3 crash though, Miller was happy to claim a front row start. Petrucci’s wonderful Saturday afternoon sees the charismatic Italian start from the front row for the first time since the 2019 Italian GP – and we know what happened there. Crutchlow’s P4 is arguably ride of the day given his physical condition, his right arm after surgery still giving the Isle of Man resident grief but a second row start proves there’s plenty of fight in the British bulldog. Fourth is Crutchlow’s first top 10 qualifying result in 2020, and he’ll lead fifth place Viñales off the line. The Yamaha star ends Q2 0.4 seconds off Quartararo and just edged out Dovizioso by 0.003 at Le Mans. P6 is Dovi’s best qualifying since his P4 in Austria.

After coming through Q1, Bagnaia claims P7 as both he and eighth place Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) also sit 0.4 off pole position, again showing how tightly contested MotoGP™ is in 2020. Frenchman Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) joins Bagnaia and Espargaro on Row 3, with two Yamahas being left disappointed in Q2. Rossi and Morbidelli have work to do on Sunday afternoon after qualifying P10 and P11, with Oliveira settling for P12. The Portuguese rider encountered plenty of troubles in FP4 with a mechanical problem and a crash, but the Styrian GP winner was just 0.694 from pole despite a P12 grid slot.

Quartararo takes full advantage of his main title rival Mir suffering on Saturday. Is a dream home Grand Prix victory going to come his way on Sunday? Only time will tell, but judging from FP4, it looks likely that he’s going to take some stopping. Trust us, you do not want to miss the 2020 French GP and remember, MotoGP™ kicks off at the earlier time of 13:00 local time (GMT+2).