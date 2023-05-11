STRIKER T. Saravanan scored four goals as Malaysia crushed Singapore 7-0 in the SEA Games Group B match in Phnom Penh today.

Though it was one of Malaysia’s biggest wins over Singapore, the big-margin victory is of no help as coach E. Elavarasan’s squad is already out of the semi-finals.

They completed their campaign with six points, finishing third behind Thailand and Vietnam.

The 20-year-old Saravanan, who plays for Kuala Lumpur City, scored in the 15th, 48th, 54th and 63rd minutes. Haqimi Azim Rosli (45th), captain Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (88th) and Aiman Afif Afizul (90th) scored the other goals for Malaysia.

For the record, the last time Malaysia won a gold medal was in the 2011 Jakarta Games, while the last time, they won a medal was the silver at the Kuala Lumpur edition in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...